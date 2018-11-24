Clarence Greenwood (born May 20, 1968), and known by his stage name of Citizen Cope is an American songwriter, producer and performer. His music is commonly described as a mix of blues, soul, folk, and rock. Citizen Cope’s compositions have been recorded by artists as varied as Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch and Richie Havens. He currently records and produces for his own record label, Rainwater Recordings, which he founded in 2010 after deciding not to work with major labels any longer. He had previously been signed to Capitol, Arista, DreamWorks and RCA.