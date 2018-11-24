Citizen CopeBorn 20 May 1968
Citizen Cope
Clarence Greenwood (born May 20, 1968), and known by his stage name of Citizen Cope is an American songwriter, producer and performer. His music is commonly described as a mix of blues, soul, folk, and rock. Citizen Cope’s compositions have been recorded by artists as varied as Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch and Richie Havens. He currently records and produces for his own record label, Rainwater Recordings, which he founded in 2010 after deciding not to work with major labels any longer. He had previously been signed to Capitol, Arista, DreamWorks and RCA.
Citizen Cope Tracks
Sideways
Hurricane Waters
Karma Police
Karma Police
D'Artagnan's Theme
Son's Gonna Rise
One Lovely Day
More Than It Seems
Left For Dead
Nite Becomes Day
Southern Nights
Bullet And A Target
Fame
200 000 (In Counterfeit) Fifty Dollar Bills
Penitentiary
Brother Lee
