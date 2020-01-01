Rosie SmithBorn 20 July 1984
Rosie Smith Biography
Rosemary Ellen "Rosie" Smith (born 20 July 1983, London) is an English rock and metal musician, best known as the former keyboardist of the British extreme metal band Cradle of Filth, with whom she remained until 2009.
