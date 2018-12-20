BrownstoneFormed 1994
Brownstone
1994
Brownstone Biography (Wikipedia)
Brownstone was an American female contemporary R&B group that was popular during the mid-1990s. They are best known for their 1994 hit single "If You Love Me", which was nominated for a Best R&B Performance Grammy Award. "Grapevyne", "5 Miles to Empty" and "Pass the Lovin'" also brought them some success, as well as their rendition of "I Can't Tell You Why", a song originally recorded by The Eagles.
Brownstone Tracks
If You Love Me
Brownstone
5 Miles To Empty
Brownstone
Grapevyne
Brownstone
If You Love Me (Street Vibe Remix) (feat. Craig Mack)
Brownstone
If You Love Me (Radio Edit)
Brownstone
If You Love Me (Brenmar & Murlo Remix)
Brownstone
If You Love Me
Brownstone
If You Love Me (Remix)
The Writers Block
If You Love Me (Chloe Martini Remix)
Brownstone
