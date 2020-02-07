Paul WittgensteinComposer and pianist. Born 11 May 1887. Died 3 March 1961
Paul Wittgenstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1887-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b2025ea-cb47-4039-9f18-0ec794bcd3e2
Paul Wittgenstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Wittgenstein (November 5, 1887 – March 3, 1961) was an Austrian-American concert pianist notable for commissioning new piano concerti for the left hand alone, following the amputation of his right arm during the First World War. He devised novel techniques, including pedal and hand-movement combinations, that allowed him to play chords previously regarded as impossible for a five-fingered pianist.
He was an older brother of the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Wittgenstein Tracks
Sort by
Sicilienne for Left Hand
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sicilienne for Left Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sicilienne for Left Hand
Last played on
Back to artist