Leon WareBorn 16 February 1940. Died 23 February 2017
1940-02-16
Leon Ware Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Ware (February 16, 1940 – February 23, 2017) was an American music artist, songwriter and composer. Besides a solo career as a performer, Ware was best known for producing hits for other artists including Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, Maxwell, Minnie Riperton and Marvin Gaye, co-producing the latter's album, I Want You.
Leon Ware Tracks
Why I Came To California (Original Full Album Version)
Leon Ware
Why I Came To California (Original Full Album Version)
Sure Do Want You Now
Leon Ware
Sure Do Want You Now
Sure Do Want You Now
Inside Your Love
Leon Ware
Inside Your Love
Inside Your Love
Rockin You Eternally
Leon Ware
Rockin You Eternally
Rockin You Eternally
Gave My Heart (Rob Hardt Remix)
Omar
Gave My Heart (Rob Hardt Remix)
Gave My Heart (Rob Hardt Remix)
Why I Come To Califirnia
Leon Ware
Why I Come To Califirnia
Why I Come To Califirnia
Why I Came 2 California
Leon Ware
Why I Came 2 California
Why I Came 2 California
Gave My Heart (feat. Leon Ware)
Omar
Gave My Heart (feat. Leon Ware)
Gave My Heart (feat. Leon Ware)
Got To Be Loved
Leon Ware
Got To Be Loved
Got To Be Loved
Why I Came To California
Leon Ware
Why I Came To California
Why I Came To California
Comfort (aka Come Live With Me, Angel)
Leon Ware
Comfort (aka Come Live With Me, Angel)
Comfort (aka Come Live With Me, Angel)
Share Your Love
Leon Ware
Share Your Love
Share Your Love
Come Live With Me
Leon Ware
Come Live With Me
Come Live With Me
That's Why I Came To California
Leon Ware
That's Why I Came To California
That's Why I Came To California
Somewhere (feat. Flora Purim)
Leon Ware
Somewhere (feat. Flora Purim)
Somewhere (feat. Flora Purim)
I Want You (Original Demo)
Leon Ware
I Want You (Original Demo)
I Want You (Original Demo)
Lost in love with you
Leon Ware
Lost in love with you
Lost in love with you
Orchids For The Sun (feat. Quadron)
Leon Ware
Orchids For The Sun (feat. Quadron)
Orchids For The Sun (feat. Quadron)
Hold Tight (feat. Quadron)
Leon Ware
Hold Tight (feat. Quadron)
Hold Tight (feat. Quadron)
What's Your Name
Leon Ware
What's Your Name
What's Your Name
In Our Garden
Leon Ware
In Our Garden
In Our Garden
Phantom Lover
Leon Ware
Phantom Lover
Phantom Lover
I Want You (Demo Version)
Leon Ware
I Want You (Demo Version)
I Want You (Demo Version)
