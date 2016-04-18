BellowheadFormed 2004. Disbanded May 2016
2004
Bellowhead was an English contemporary folk band, active from 2004 to 2016. The eleven-piece act played traditional dance tunes, folk songs and shanties, with arrangements drawing inspiration from a wide diversity of musical styles and influences. The band included percussion and a four-piece brass section. Bellowhead's bandmembers played more than 20 instruments between them; whilst all performers provided vocals.
Their third album, Hedonism (2010), is the highest selling independently released folk album of all time, having sold over 60,000 copies and earning the band a silver disk.
The band parted after their final gig at Oxford Town Hall in May 2016.
New York Girls
A-Begging I Will Go
Christmas Bells
10,000 Miles Away
10,000 Miles
I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight
Cold Blows The Wind
London Town
Across the Line
Parson's Farewell
Roll Alabama
Roll the Woodpile Down
Cross-Eyed And Chinless
Whisky is the Life of Man
One May Morning Early
Copshawholme Fair
New York Girls
Christmas Bells / Jingle Bells
Betsy Baker
BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
Hyde Park, London
2014-09-14T18:27:33
14
Sep
2014
BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
13:00
Hyde Park, London
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
Hyde Park, London
2014-09-14T18:27:33
14
Sep
2014
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
Hyde Park, London
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T18:27:33
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T18:27:33
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-20T18:27:33
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 05 - Folk Day
Royal Albert Hall
