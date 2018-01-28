Hunter ParrishBorn 13 May 1987
Hunter Parrish
1987-05-13
Hunter Parrish Biography (Wikipedia)
Hunter Parrish Tharp (born May 13, 1987) is an American actor and singer. He is known for playing the role of Silas Botwin in the Showtime series Weeds and for his performances in the Broadway productions of Godspell in the role of Jesus and Spring Awakening as Melchior.
