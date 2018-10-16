PebblesUS dance pop singer/songwriter. Born 29 August 1964
Pebbles
1964-08-29
Pebbles Biography (Wikipedia)
Perri Arlette Reid (née McKissack; August 29, 1964), professionally known by her former stage name, Pebbles, is an American singer-songwriter, businesswoman, producer and music executive. Reid is perhaps best known for her hit songs during the late 1980s and early 1990s such as "Girlfriend" (1987), "Mercedes Boy" (1988) and "Giving You the Benefit" (1990). In addition to a recording career, Reid created the contemporary R&B group TLC. Reid is currently an Atlanta-based minister, known as "Sister Perri".
