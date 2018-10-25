Teresa del RiegoBorn 7 April 1876. Died 23 January 1968
Teresa del Riego
Teresa del Riego Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Clotilde del Riego, later Teresa Leadbitter (7 April 1876 – 23 January 1968) was an English violinist, pianist, singer and composer of Spanish ancestry.
Teresa del Riego Tracks
O dry those tears
Slave Song
