Olivier CharlierBorn 17 February 1961
Olivier Charlier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1961-02-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b1793e6-ba51-4ea4-a1b0-21cbf5344b9e
Olivier Charlier Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivier Charlier (born 17 February 1961) is a French classical violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olivier Charlier Tracks
Sort by
Nocturne and Cortège
Lili Boulanger
Nocturne and Cortège
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Nocturne and Cortège
Last played on
Pie Jesu
Lili Boulanger
Pie Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Singer
Last played on
Tzigane
Maurice Ravel
Tzigane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Tzigane
Last played on
Sur le meme accord (On only one chord)
Henri Dutilleux
Sur le meme accord (On only one chord)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04455kw.jpglink
Sur le meme accord (On only one chord)
Last played on
Concerto for violin
Edward Gregson
Concerto for violin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06576g2.jpglink
Concerto for violin
Last played on
Sonata in A major M.8 for violin or cello and piano
César Franck
Sonata in A major M.8 for violin or cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Sonata in A major M.8 for violin or cello and piano
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Yan Pascal Tortelier and Olivier Charlier
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb2bj5
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-05-15T18:25:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01xwldy.jpg
15
May
2015
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: Yan Pascal Tortelier and Olivier Charlier
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 1996: Prom 69
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e832mb
Royal Albert Hall
1996-09-11T18:25:46
11
Sep
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 69
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist