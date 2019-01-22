Bell Biv DeVoeFormed 1989
Bell Biv DeVoe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033dqm1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b16908a-a78c-45a7-8366-d2a41967f745
Bell Biv DeVoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Bell Biv DeVoe, also known as BBD, is an American music group that branched off from New Edition. It consists of three members of New Edition: Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bell Biv DeVoe Tracks
Sort by
Poison
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison
Last played on
Poison
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison
Last played on
Poison (Tsunano Remix)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Tsunano Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Tsunano Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Poison (Cosmo's Midnight Club Edit)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Cosmo's Midnight Club Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Cosmo's Midnight Club Edit)
Last played on
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Three Bar Remix)
Last played on
When Will I See You Smile Again?
Bell Biv DeVoe
When Will I See You Smile Again?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (7 Version)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (7 Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (7 Version)
Last played on
Poison (Alvaro & Punish Baltimore Club Edit)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Alvaro & Punish Baltimore Club Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Run
Bell Biv DeVoe
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Run
Last played on
Poison (Diggz Edit)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Diggz Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Diggz Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Poison (Radio Edit)
Bell Biv DeVoe
Poison (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dqm1.jpglink
Poison (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bell Biv DeVoe
Bell Biv DeVoe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist