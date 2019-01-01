Gareth JonesUK producer/engineer. Born 1954
Gareth Jones
1954
Gareth Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Gareth Jones (born 1954) is a British music producer and engineer notable for working with Depeche Mode, Einstürzende Neubauten, Wire and Erasure.
