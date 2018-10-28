Lou BuschBorn 18 July 1910. Died 19 September 1979
Lou Busch
1910-07-18
Lou Busch Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Ferdinand Busch (July 18, 1910 – September 19, 1979) was an American record producer, musician and songwriter, who was best known for performing as a pianist under the nickname Joe "Fingers" Carr.
Lou Busch Tracks
Zambesi
Lou Busch
Zambesi
Zambesi
Street Scene '58
Lou Busch
Street Scene '58
Zambesi
Lou Busch & His Orchestra
Zambesi
Zambesi
Performer
The Wild Ones
Lou Busch
The Wild Ones
The Wild Ones
MARGIE
Lou Busch
MARGIE
MARGIE
