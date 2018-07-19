New Street AdventureFormed 2007. Disbanded 26 January 2018
New Street Adventure
2007
New Street Adventure Biography (Wikipedia)
New Street Adventure were an English band led by Nick Corbin, with many classic soul influences. Corbin first started the band as a college venture in early 2007, maturing over time to a professional unit. In January 2013, the band was signed to Acid Jazz.
New Street Adventure Tracks
Be Somebody
Be Somebody
Why Should We Do Anything
Why Should We Do Anything
One And The Same
One And The Same
Why Should We Do Anything (Acoustic)
Why Should We Do Anything (Acoustic)
Something More Than This
Something More Than This
Hard Living (No Easy Way Out)
What's So Good About Happiness
What's So Good About Happiness
Happiness
Happiness
Happiness? (What's So Good About)
Happiness? (What's So Good About)
