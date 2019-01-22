Little FeatFormed 1969
Little Feat
1969
Little Feat Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Feat is an American rock band formed by singer-songwriter, lead vocalist and guitarist Lowell George and keyboardist Bill Payne in 1969 in Los Angeles. George disbanded the group due to creative differences in 1979, shortly before his death. Surviving members reformed Little Feat in 1987, remaining intermittently active to the present.
Although the band has undergone several changes in its lineup, the music remains an eclectic blend of rock and roll, blues, R&B, boogie, country, folk, gospel, soul, funk and jazz fusion influences.
Guitarist Jimmy Page stated Little Feat was his favorite American band in a 1975 Rolling Stone interview.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Feat Tracks
Feats Don't Fail Me Now
Little Feat
Feats Don't Fail Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Feats Don't Fail Me Now
Last played on
Rock 'n' Roll Doctor
Little Feat
Rock 'n' Roll Doctor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Rock 'n' Roll Doctor
Last played on
Dixie Chicken
Little Feat
Dixie Chicken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Dixie Chicken
Last played on
Long Distance Love
Little Feat
Long Distance Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Long Distance Love
Last played on
Walkin' All Night
Little Feat
Walkin' All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Walkin' All Night
Last played on
Teenage Nervous Breakdown - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Little Feat
Teenage Nervous Breakdown - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Willin' - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Little Feat
Willin' - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Willin' - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Cold Cold Cold / Dixie Chicken- L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Little Feat
Cold Cold Cold / Dixie Chicken- L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Oh Atlanta - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Little Feat
Oh Atlanta - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Oh Atlanta - L'Olympia, Paris 1975
Oh Atlanta
Little Feat
Oh Atlanta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Oh Atlanta
Last played on
Willin'
Little Feat
Willin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Willin'
Last played on
Rocket In My Pocket
Little Feat
Rocket In My Pocket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Rocket In My Pocket
Last played on
Spanish Moon
Little Feat
Spanish Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Spanish Moon
Last played on
Truck Stop Girl
Little Feat
Truck Stop Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Truck Stop Girl
Last played on
Willin' (live)
Little Feat
Willin' (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Willin' (live)
Last played on
Can't Be Satisfied (live)
Little Feat
Can't Be Satisfied (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Can't Be Satisfied (live)
Last played on
Oh, Atlanta (live)
Little Feat
Oh, Atlanta (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Oh, Atlanta (live)
Last played on
Dixy Chicken
Little Feat
Dixy Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dixy Chicken
Performer
Last played on
Snakes On Everything
Little Feat
Snakes On Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Snakes On Everything
Last played on
Mellow Down easy
Little Feat
Mellow Down easy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj5s.jpglink
Mellow Down easy
Last played on
