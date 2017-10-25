DJ Taktix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b0fd33c-4fe4-4911-8441-3beb3ad2f471
DJ Taktix Tracks
Sort by
The Way (Was a Be Refix)
DJ Taktix
The Way (Was a Be Refix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way (Was a Be Refix)
Last played on
The Way
DJ Taktix
The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way
Last played on
It's The Way
DJ Taktix
It's The Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty1f.jpglink
It's The Way
Last played on
It's The Way (Serum Remix)
DJ Taktix
It's The Way (Serum Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btz9q.jpglink
It's The Way (Serum Remix)
Last played on
The Way VIP
DJ Taktix
The Way VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way VIP
Last played on
The Way (Serum Remix)
DJ Taktix
The Way (Serum Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way (Serum Remix)
Last played on
The Way (Shadow VIP Mix)
DJ Taktix
The Way (Shadow VIP Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way (Shadow VIP Mix)
Last played on
The Way (Serum Remix) (Apex)
DJ Taktix
The Way (Serum Remix) (Apex)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way (Serum Remix) (Apex)
Last played on
Playlists featuring DJ Taktix
DJ Taktix Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist