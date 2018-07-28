Free LifeFunk/disco group
Free Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b0c1a8b-1ea5-4872-aefa-196dfc8c6080
Free Life Tracks
Sort by
I'll Keep My Light In My Window
Free Life
I'll Keep My Light In My Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Keep My Light In My Window
Last played on
There's Something Better
Free Life
There's Something Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's Something Better
Last played on
Free Life Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist