Bhoomi (ভূমি)(literally means earth) is a Bengali urban folk music group based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Formed in 1999, it soon become hugely popular and performed in various local, national and international platforms. In July 2006 they performed at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. Bhoomi has also performed at the Montreal Jazz Festival in 2008.

