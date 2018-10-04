Max Graham
Max Graham (born April 17, 1971) is a Canadian DJ, composer and producer of dance music. He is most famous for his Cycles CD Series/Radio show as well as his remix of the classic song "Owner of a Lonely Heart" by Yes in 2005. He is also the founder of the Re*Brand record label.
