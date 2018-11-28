22‐20sFormed 2002
22-20s were an English blues rock band, formed in 2002 in Sleaford, Lincolnshire. The band originally disbanded in December 2005 before reforming in 2008 and releasing Shake/Shiver/Moan in 2010 and Got It If You Want It in 2012. They disbanded for a second time in early 2013.
The band's songs have regularly featured in adverts and films, most notably "Devil in Me" which was featured on the Vauxhall Astra television commercial in early 2016 and later a commercial for the Racing Post. They have also featured on numerous high-profile soundtracks, including the Guy Ritchie film, RocknRolla, London Boulevard, Cry Wolf, Stoned and One Tree Hill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
