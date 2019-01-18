Airhead (formerly Jefferson Airhead) were an English indie rock band that achieved some success in the early 1990s, at the tail end of the Madchester music movement.

Forced to change their name from Jefferson Airhead due to its (deliberate) similarity to Jefferson Airplane, Maidstone-based band Airhead achieved minor UK Singles Chart success with singles "Funny How" and "Counting Sheep". After releasing one album and a handful of singles, they were dropped by their record label Korova and released their final record, the That's Enough EP on Mother Tongue. They are probably best remembered for "Funny How", which although not their highest-charting single was played heavily on BBC Radio 1 at the time of its release.

In 1996, Airhead made a brief return to the live scene, when they supported Kula Shaker, at the Tunbridge Wells Forum.