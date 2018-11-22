Ronnie DunnAmerican country music singer-songwriter and record producer. Born 1 June 1953
Ronnie Dunn
1953-06-01
Ronnie Dunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronnie Gene Dunn (born June 1, 1953) is an American country music singer-songwriter and record executive. In 2011, Dunn began working as a solo artist following the breakup of Brooks & Dunn. He released his self-titled debut album for Arista Nashville on June 7, 2011, reaching the Top 10 with its lead-off single "Bleed Red". In 2013, after leaving Arista Nashville in 2012, Dunn founded Little Will-E Records. On April 8, 2014, Ronnie Dunn released his second solo album, Peace, Love, and Country Music through his own Little Will-E Records. On November 11, 2016, he released his third album Tattooed Heart on NASH Icon label.
Ronnie Dunn Tracks
Raise the Barn (feat. Ronnie Dunn)
Keith Urban
Does The Wind Still Blow In Oklahoma?
Reba And Ronnie Dunn
I Worship The Woman You Walked On
Ronnie Dunn
Ronnie Dunn
If I Could Only Win Your Love
Ronnie Dunn
This Old Heart
Ronnie Dunn
She Don't Honky Tonk No More
Ronnie Dunn
Ronnie Dunn
Only Broken Heart In San Antone
Ronnie Dunn
Damn Drunk
Ronnie Dunn
How Far Is Waco
Ronnie Dunn
She's actin' Single (I'm Drinking Double)
Ronnie Dunn
Ain't No Trucks In Texas
Ronnie Dunn
Ain't No Trucks
Ronnie Dunn
Bleed Red
Ronnie Dunn
She's Actin' Single
Ronnie Dunn
Kiss You There
Ronnie Dunn
Jackson
Carlene Carter
Cost of Livin'
Ronnie Dunn
Singer in a Cowboy Band
Ronnie Dunn
I Don't Dance
Ronnie Dunn
Love owes me one
Ronnie Dunn
Let the Cowboy Rock
Ronnie Dunn
