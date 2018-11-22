Ronnie Gene Dunn (born June 1, 1953) is an American country music singer-songwriter and record executive. In 2011, Dunn began working as a solo artist following the breakup of Brooks & Dunn. He released his self-titled debut album for Arista Nashville on June 7, 2011, reaching the Top 10 with its lead-off single "Bleed Red". In 2013, after leaving Arista Nashville in 2012, Dunn founded Little Will-E Records. On April 8, 2014, Ronnie Dunn released his second solo album, Peace, Love, and Country Music through his own Little Will-E Records. On November 11, 2016, he released his third album Tattooed Heart on NASH Icon label.