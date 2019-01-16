The Power StationFormed 1984. Disbanded 1985
The Power Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9b0534f9-8582-40b9-b34b-17aed3a638f0
The Power Station Biography (Wikipedia)
The Power Station was a 1980s supergroup made up of singer Robert Palmer, former Chic drummer Tony Thompson, and Duran Duran members John Taylor (bass) and Andy Taylor (guitar). Bernard Edwards, also of Chic, was involved on the studio side as recording producer and for a short time also functioned as The Power Station's manager. Edwards also replaced John Taylor on bass for the recording of the supergroup's follow-up album. The band was formed in New York City late in 1984 during a break in Duran Duran's schedule that became a lengthy hiatus. The Power Station was named after The Power Station recording studio where their album was conceived and recorded.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Power Station Tracks
Sort by
Some Like It Hot
The Power Station
Some Like It Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Like It Hot
Last played on
Get It On (Bang A Gong)
The Power Station
Get It On (Bang A Gong)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It On
The Power Station
Get It On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It On
Last played on
Some Like It Hot
Power Station
Some Like It Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj19.jpglink
Some Like It Hot
Last played on
Some Like It Hot
The Power Station
Some Like It Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Like It Hot
Last played on
Harvest for the World
The Power Station
Harvest for the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harvest for the World
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Power Station
The Power Station Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Boys on Film - A Night with Duran Duran - BBC Four, 29 June from 9pm
-
Level 42 Live Session
-
Level 42 Live In Session
-
Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtime
-
Simon Le Bon and John Taylor talk to Steve Wright
-
John Taylor: "Duran Duran wouldn't be here without the Sex Pistols happening"
-
Mark King: In Conversation
-
Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodier
-
Mark King of Level 42 talks to Simon Mayo
-
Mark King - Interview
Back to artist