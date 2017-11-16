Der PlanFormed 1979
Der Plan
1979
Der Plan Biography (Wikipedia)
Der Plan is a German electronic music group from Düsseldorf, formed in the earlier months of 1979 by Moritz Reichelt (A.K.A. "Moritz R"), Kai Horn, and Frank Fenstermacher, originally under the name of Weltaufstandsplan ("World Rebellion Plan"). This group is considered the pioneer of Neue Deutsche Welle.
Lass Die Katze Stehn
Der Plan
Lass Die Katze Stehn
Lass Die Katze Stehn
Es Heibt: Die Sonne
Der Plan
Es Heibt: Die Sonne
Es Heibt: Die Sonne
Wir Werden Immer Mehr
Der Plan
Wir Werden Immer Mehr
Wir Werden Immer Mehr
Paussen Sassa
Der Plan
Paussen Sassa
Paussen Sassa
Renate
Der Plan
Renate
Renate
