TeezySean Teezy. Born 5 July 1989
Teezy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9affd668-8d5d-4aad-b2d8-95d50a4ba3d8
Teezy Biography (BBC)
Teezy (real name Kye Lawrence Hughes) is a young hip-hop artist from London, UK. Dubbed the 'UK's Fresh Prince of hip-hop' by some, Teezy's first single Take UR Shoes Off was released in July 2008, reaching number 12 in the urban music chart. The follow-up, Tootsie Roll, was released in April 2009. After enrolling at the Sylvia Young drama school, Teezy was picked at nine years old to appear as rapper Jay-Z's 'mini-me' on the Hard Knock Life tour.
Teezy Tracks
Sort by
Moving
Teezy
Moving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moving
Performer
Last played on
Oh Shit (Feat. Paigey Cakey )
Teezy
Oh Shit (Feat. Paigey Cakey )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Shit (Feat. Paigey Cakey )
Last played on
All Day
Teezy
All Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Day
Last played on
Oh Sh**
Teezy
Oh Sh**
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Sh**
Last played on
On S***
Teezy
On S***
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On S***
Last played on
Oh Shit
Teezy
Oh Shit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Shit
Last played on
On S*** (feat. Paigey Cakey)
Teezy
On S*** (feat. Paigey Cakey)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On S*** (feat. Paigey Cakey)
Last played on
Gyal Dem (Feat. J2k)
Teezy
Gyal Dem (Feat. J2k)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gyal Dem (Feat. J2k)
Last played on
Feelin It
Teezy
Feelin It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelin It
Last played on
Spoilt Brat
Teezy
Spoilt Brat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spoilt Brat
Last played on
Spoilt Brat (Target Special)
Teezy
Spoilt Brat (Target Special)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spoilt Brat (Target Special)
Last played on
Come In
Teezy
Come In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come In
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Teezy
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9jc6q
BBC Studios
2009-04-26T19:57:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0141hx1.jpg
26
Apr
2009
BBC Music Introducing: Teezy
BBC Studios
Teezy Links
Back to artist