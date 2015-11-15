Teezy (real name Kye Lawrence Hughes) is a young hip-hop artist from London, UK. Dubbed the 'UK's Fresh Prince of hip-hop' by some, Teezy's first single Take UR Shoes Off was released in July 2008, reaching number 12 in the urban music chart. The follow-up, Tootsie Roll, was released in April 2009. After enrolling at the Sylvia Young drama school, Teezy was picked at nine years old to appear as rapper Jay-Z's 'mini-me' on the Hard Knock Life tour.