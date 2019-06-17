Billy HowerdelBorn 18 May 1970
Billy Howerdel
1970-05-18
Billy Howerdel Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Howerdel (born May 18, 1970) is the founding member, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer for the bands A Perfect Circle and Ashes Divide. He has recorded four acclaimed studio albums with the former, and in 2008, Ashes Divide released their debut album, Keep Telling Myself It's Alright.
Billy Howerdel Tracks
Blue
