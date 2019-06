Billy Howerdel (born May 18, 1970) is the founding member, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and producer for the bands A Perfect Circle and Ashes Divide. He has recorded four acclaimed studio albums with the former, and in 2008, Ashes Divide released their debut album, Keep Telling Myself It's Alright.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia