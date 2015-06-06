Ronnie GilbertAmerican folk singer. Born 7 September 1926. Died 6 June 2015
Ronnie Gilbert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-09-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9afdb5f2-9a20-4f34-94c2-d0da4c20b0bc
Ronnie Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruth Alice "Ronnie" Gilbert (September 7, 1926 – June 6, 2015) was an American folk singer, songwriter, actress and political activist. She was one of the original members of the music quartet the Weavers, as a contralto with Pete Seeger, Lee Hays, and Fred Hellerman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronnie Gilbert Tracks
Sort by
Ronnie Gilbert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist