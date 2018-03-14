Baker Gurvitz ArmyFormed 1974. Disbanded 1976
Baker Gurvitz Army
1974
Baker Gurvitz Army Biography (Wikipedia)
Baker Gurvitz Army were an English rock group. Their self-titled debut album featured a blend of hard rock laced with Ginger Baker's jazz- and Afrobeat-influenced drumming. The lengthy "Mad Jack" was that album's outstanding track, and the album hit the US Billboard 200 chart, and peaked at number 22 in the UK Albums Chart. The two following albums contained similar material, although neither charted in the UK nor the US.
Baker Gurvitz Army Tracks
People (BBC In Concert, Reading University, 15 Feb 1975)
Freedom (BBC In Concert, Reading University, 15 Feb 1975)
The Gambler (BBC In Concert, Reading University, 15 Feb 1975)
Wotever It Is (BBC In Concert, Reading University, 15 Feb 1975)
The Artist
Thirsty for the Blues
People
Remember/Memory Lane (BBC In Concert, Reading University, 15 Feb 1975)
