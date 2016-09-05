S’ExpressFormed 1988. Disbanded 1994
S’Express
1988
S'Express (pronounced ess-express; sometimes spelled S'Xpress or S-Express; otherwise known as Victim of the Ghetto) were a British dance music act from the late 1980s, who had one of the earliest commercial successes in the acid house genre.
"Theme from S'Express", based on Rose Royce's "Is It Love You're After", was also one of the earliest recordings to capitalize on a resurgence of sampling culture and went to number one in the United Kingdom as well as the Hot Dance Club Play chart in the United States (also scraping into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at #91).
S’Express Tracks
Theme From S'express (12" Version)
S’Express
Theme From S'express (12" Version)
Theme From S'express (12" Version)
Theme From S-Express
S’Express
Theme From S-Express
Theme From S-Express
S’Express
Theme From S-Express
Theme From S-Express
Superfly Guy
S’Express
Superfly Guy
Superfly Guy
Hey Music Lover
S’Express
Hey Music Lover
Hey Music Lover
Overture/Theme From S-Express
S’Express
Overture/Theme From S-Express
Overture/Theme From S-Express
Coma II (A.M./O.K.)
S’Express
Coma II (A.M./O.K.)
Coma II (A.M./O.K.)
Theme From S'Express (Original Mix)
S’Express
Theme From S'Express (Original Mix)
Theme From S'Express (Original Mix)
Theme From S Express
S’Express
Theme From S Express
Theme From S Express
Theme From S'Express
S’Express
Theme From S'Express
Theme From S'Express
