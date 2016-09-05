S'Express (pronounced ess-express; sometimes spelled S'Xpress or S-Express; otherwise known as Victim of the Ghetto) were a British dance music act from the late 1980s, who had one of the earliest commercial successes in the acid house genre.

"Theme from S'Express", based on Rose Royce's "Is It Love You're After", was also one of the earliest recordings to capitalize on a resurgence of sampling culture and went to number one in the United Kingdom as well as the Hot Dance Club Play chart in the United States (also scraping into the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at #91).