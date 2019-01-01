MalajubeFormed 2004
Malajube
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqj59.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9af2e75f-5eed-4008-88dc-d9491625434f
Malajube Biography (Wikipedia)
Malajube is a Canadian francophone indie rock band formed in Montreal, Quebec.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malajube Tracks
Sort by
Malajube Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist