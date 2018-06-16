Christian RitterBorn 1645. Died 1727
Christian Ritter
1645
Christian Ritter Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Ritter (born probably 1645–1650, died probably after 1725) was a composer and organist of the North German organ school.
Christian Ritter Tracks
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
Christian Ritter
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
'Das deutsche Vaterunser'
Cirene, Madre
Christian Ritter
Cirene, Madre
Cirene, Madre
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Christian Ritter
O amantissime sponse Jesu
O amantissime sponse Jesu
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Christian Ritter
O amantissime sponse Jesu
O amantissime sponse Jesu
Christian Ritter Links
