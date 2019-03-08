Abe Laboriel Jr.Born 23 March 1971
Abe Laboriel Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9af0e645-c756-4577-a775-f5c642984971
Abe Laboriel Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Abraham "Abe" Laboriel Jr. (born March 23, 1971) is an American session drummer. He is the son of Mexican bass guitarist Abraham Laboriel, nephew of Mexican rocker Johnny Laboriel, and brother of record producer, songwriter, and film composer Mateo Laboriel. He has been the drummer for Paul McCartney as well as for the French singer Mylène Farmer, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abe Laboriel Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Paul Bushnell
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gwqfm.jpglink
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Last played on
Back to artist