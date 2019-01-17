Jim DiamondScottish singer/songwriter/guitarist. Born 28 September 1951. Died 8 October 2015
1951-09-28
James Aaron Diamond (28 September 1951 – 8 October 2015) was a Scottish singer-songwriter, best known for his three Top 5 hits: "I Won't Let You Down" (1982), as the lead singer of PhD; and his solo performances "I Should Have Known Better", a United Kingdom No. 1 in 1984, and "Hi Ho Silver", the theme song from Boon, which reached No. 5 in the UK Singles Chart in 1986.
Jim Diamond Tracks
I Should Have Known Better
Jim Diamond
I Should Have Known Better
I Should Have Known Better
I Won't Let You Down
Phd & Jim Diamond
I Won't Let You Down
I Won't Let You Down
Hi Ho Silver
Jim Diamond
Hi Ho Silver
Hi Ho Silver
