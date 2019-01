Vinyl Williams is an American neo-psychedelic band led by Los Angeles-based multimedia artist and musician Lionel Williams, active since 2007. Vinyl Williams has released four studio albums: Lemniscate (2012), Into (2015), Brunei (2016) and Opal (2018).

Williams, who calls his music "celestial pop", has been described as neo-psychedelia,, electronic, dream pop, shoegaze, krautrock, chillwave and hypnagogic pop. Dummy Mag has called Williams a "retro futurist with a penchant for analogue noise and sonic transcendentalism".