Sucioperro Formed 2002
Sucioperro
2002
Sucioperro Biography (Wikipedia)
Sucioperro (Spanish for "Filthy Dog") are a Scottish rock band from Ayr, South Ayrshire, formed in 2002.
Sucioperro Tracks
To Nothing
Where At Dat At
A River Of Blood
I Jumped Into The Heart Of A Black Situation
Chemicals
Running From All That Doesn't Tempt You
Dancing On My Own
Reflexes Of The Dead
Threads
I'm Not In Charge
Don't Change What You Can't Understand
Mum's Bad Punk Mussic (Session)
