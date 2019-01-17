Dani StevensonBorn 1980
Dani Stevenson
1980
Dani Stevenson Biography (Wikipedia)
Dani Stevenson (born 1980) is an American contemporary R&B singer–songwriter. She is best known for her background vocals on Nelly's single, "Hot in Herre" and her own singles, "Honk Your Horn" (featuring Missy Elliott) and "Yo, Yo, Yo" which was featured in the film XXX starring Vin Diesel.
