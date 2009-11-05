Young RivalFormed 2007
Young Rival
2007
Young Rival Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Rival is a Canadian indie rock band from Hamilton, Ontario. The group consists of singer-guitarist Aron D'Alesio, bassist John Smith, and drummer Noah Fralick.
Young Rival Tracks
Your Island (Pick and Mix Contender)
Your Island (Pick and Mix Contender)
Your Island
Your Island
Your Island
