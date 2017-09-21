François MorelFrench actor, scenarist, singer. Born 10 June 1959
François Morel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9ae2e869-7b2c-4451-b952-69e552f8dd0f
François Morel Biography (Wikipedia)
François Morel (born 10 June 1959) is a French actor and filmmaker. He is best known for appearing in sketch television series Les Deschiens (1993-2002).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
François Morel Tracks
Sort by
Ne M'Offre Pas
François Morel
Ne M'Offre Pas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ne M'Offre Pas
Last played on
François Morel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist