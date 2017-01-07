Grigory Romanovich GinzburgBorn 29 May 1904. Died 5 December 1961
Grigory Romanovich Ginzburg
1904-05-29
Biography (Wikipedia)
Grigory Romanovich Ginzburg (Russian: Григо́рий Рома́нович Ги́нзбург; May 29, 1904 in Nizhny Novgorod – December 5, 1961 in Moscow) was a Jewish-born, Russian pianist.
Years of Pilgrimage - Italy: Tarantella
Franz Liszt
Fantasia on a theme from Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia for piano
Gioachino Rossini
