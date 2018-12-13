Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Metropolitan Opera Chorus
La Traviata: Act 2 - O mio rimorso (cabaletta)
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Act II - De'miei bollenti spiriti
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Libiamo
Giuseppe Verdi
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 3, Scene 1
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 2
Jules Massenet
Thaïs: Act 1, Scene 1
Jules Massenet
Norma, Act 1: 'Casta diva ... Ah! bello a me ritorna'
Vincenzo Bellini
Norma - Casta Diva and Cabelleta
Vincenzo Bellini
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Turandot: "Nessun Dorma"
Giacomo Puccini
La Fanciulla del West: Act 3, 'Risparmiate lo scherno... Ch'ella mi creda'
Giacomo Puccini
Un ballo in maschera, Act 1: 'Re dell'abisso, affrettati'
Giuseppe Verdi
Lulu - Act III
Alban Berg
Tannhauser - Act III
Richard Wagner
Two Boys: Chorus - "I saw u in algebra..."
Nico Muhly
Il trovatore - 'Vedi! le fosche notturne' (Anvil Chorus) (feat. Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
Giuseppe Verdi
Aida - Act 4 Scene 2
Aprile Millo, Giuseppe Verdi, Dolora Zajick, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Aida - Act 2 Scene 1
Aprile Millo, Giuseppe Verdi, Dolora Zajick, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Metropolitan Opera Chorus
