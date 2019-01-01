Dennis Michael Miller (born November 3, 1953) is an American talk show host, political commentator, sports commentator, actor, and former comedian.

He was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1991, and subsequently hosted a string of his own talk shows on HBO, CNBC, and in syndication. From 2007 to 2015, Miller hosted a daily, three-hour, self-titled talk radio program, nationally syndicated by Westwood One. He is known for his critical assessments of current events, laced with pop culture references and delivered in an idiosyncratic verbal style.

Miller is listed as 21st on Comedy Central's 100 greatest stand up comedians of all time, and was ranked as the best host of SNL's Weekend Update by Vulture.com.