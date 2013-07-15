Huntress is an American heavy metal band. It was founded in the underground music scene of Highland Park, California when lead vocalist Jill Janus moved to Los Angeles where she met an underground metal band called 'Professor' in 2009. Huntress was signed by Napalm Records in November 2011. A debut EP Off with Her Head was released in 2010. On December 27, 2011, they released their first single, "Eight of Swords", to promote their debut album, Spell Eater.

In October 2015, Janus posted a now-deleted note on Facebook announcing the band would finish its activities, but that she would continue to make music. Lead guitarist Blake Meahl, however, dismissed her statement as a consequence of her health and mental issues, and said the band would continue to perform.

On August 14, 2018, Jill Janus committed suicide.