Brantley Keith Gilbert (born January 20, 1985) is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer from Jefferson, Georgia. He was originally signed to Colt Ford's label, Average Joes Entertainment, where he released Modern Day Prodigal Son and Halfway to Heaven. He is now signed to the Valory division of Big Machine Records where he has released three studio albums—a deluxe edition of Halfway to Heaven, Just as I Am, The Devil Don't Sleep, and 11 country chart entries, four of which have gone to number one. He also wrote Jason Aldean's singles "My Kinda Party" and "Dirt Road Anthem".