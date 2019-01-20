Brantley GilbertBorn 20 January 1985
Brantley Gilbert
1985-01-20
Brantley Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Brantley Keith Gilbert (born January 20, 1985) is an American country music singer, songwriter and record producer from Jefferson, Georgia. He was originally signed to Colt Ford's label, Average Joes Entertainment, where he released Modern Day Prodigal Son and Halfway to Heaven. He is now signed to the Valory division of Big Machine Records where he has released three studio albums—a deluxe edition of Halfway to Heaven, Just as I Am, The Devil Don't Sleep, and 11 country chart entries, four of which have gone to number one. He also wrote Jason Aldean's singles "My Kinda Party" and "Dirt Road Anthem".
We're Gonna Ride Again
You Don't Know Her Like I Do
Small Town Throwdown
You Could Be That Girl
Bottoms Up
Rockin' Chairs
The Weekend
Outlaw In Me
Three Feet of Water
Ive Been There Before
In My Head
Country Must Be Country Wide
More Than Miles
Just As I Am
If You Want A Bad Boy
My Faith In You
My Baby's Guns n Roses
Country Must Be Country Wide (C2C Festival 2015)
Take It Outside (C2C Festival 2015)
Bottoms Up (C2C Festival 2015)
One Hell Of An Amen (C2C Festival 2015)
Sweet Child of Mine (C2C Festival 2015)
You Don't Know Her Like I Do (C2C Festival 2015)
Bad Boy (C2C Festival 2015)
Hell On Wheels (C2C Festival 2015)
Kick It In The Sticks (C2C Festival 2015)
I'm Gone
You Don't Know Her Like I Do - session version
Girls Girls Girls
One Hell Of An Amen
Before The Bullets Fly
