PropagandaGerman synth pop. Formed 1982
Propaganda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty339.jpg
1982
Propaganda Biography (Wikipedia)
Propaganda are a German synthpop group, formed in 1982. They were one of the initial roster of acts signed to Trevor Horn's ZTT label, between 1984 and 1986, during which they released the critically acclaimed album A Secret Wish.
Propaganda Tracks
