Jennifer Diane Lewis (born January 8, 1976) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress. She is best known as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the indie rock band Rilo Kiley.

Lewis first gained prominence in the 1980s as a child actress, appearing in films such as Troop Beverly Hills (1989) and The Wizard (1989) and the television series Brooklyn Bridge (1991–93). In the mid-1990s, Lewis semi-retired from acting to focus on her musical career, and formed Rilo Kiley in 1998 with fellow former child actor Blake Sennett. Rilo Kiley released four albums before they officially disbanded in 2014. Lewis has released three solo albums: Rabbit Fur Coat (2006), Acid Tongue (2008) and The Voyager (2014). In addition to Rilo Kiley and her solo career, Lewis has also been a member of the bands The Postal Service, Jenny & Johnny and Nice As Fuck.