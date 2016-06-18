Herbie Lewis (February 17, 1941 – May 18, 2007) was an American]] jazz double bassist. He played or recorded with many prominent jazz musicians, including Cannonball Adderley, Stanley Turrentine, Bobby Hutcherson, Freddie Hubbard, Harold Land, Jackie McLean, Archie Shepp, and McCoy Tyner.

Lewis founded the Jazz Studies program at New College of California. He died of cancer on May 18, 2007.