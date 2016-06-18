Herbie LewisBorn 17 February 1941. Died 18 May 2007
Herbie Lewis
1941-02-17
Herbie Lewis Biography
Herbie Lewis (February 17, 1941 – May 18, 2007) was an American]] jazz double bassist. He played or recorded with many prominent jazz musicians, including Cannonball Adderley, Stanley Turrentine, Bobby Hutcherson, Freddie Hubbard, Harold Land, Jackie McLean, Archie Shepp, and McCoy Tyner.
Lewis founded the Jazz Studies program at New College of California. He died of cancer on May 18, 2007.
