Ron Fish is an American musician and recording artist. He was drummer for Dick Dale, a surf guitarist of the 1960s. He was one of four composers to contribute songs to the soundtrack of video game God of War. He worked as a Disney Imagineer for eight years and was involved with the virtual reality Disney Quest attraction. His video game soundtrack work also includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Rise of Nightmares.
