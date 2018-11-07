Yvonne Brothier (born 6 June 1889 in Saint-Julien-l'Ars, Vienne, died in Paris, 22 January 1967) was a soprano operatic singer who worked principally at the Opéra-Comique, Paris.

After singing in Brussels in 1914, she made her début at the Opéra-comique on 13 February 1916 in Lakmé by Delibes. She went on to create roles in Louis Aubert's La forêt bleue (Red Riding Hood) (French premiere), Graziella (title role), Marcel Samuel-Rousseau's Le Hulla (Dilara), Raoul Laparra's Le joueur de viole (the young girl), Fauré's Masques et Bergamasques, Charles-Henri Maréchal's Ping-Sin (title role) and Sylvio Lazzari's Le sauteriot (Orti).

Her repertoire at the Opéra-Comique also included Rosina (The Barber of Seville), Micaëla (Carmen), Olympia (Les contes d'Hoffmann), Melisande (Pelléas et Mélisande), Mireille, Rosenn (Le roi d'Ys), Minka (Le roi malgré lui) and Zaire (Les Indes galantes).

On 26 November 1921, Yvonne Brothier sang the la Marseillaise and airs from Mireille and The Barber of Seville over the radio from the Sainte-Assise transmitter. Her voice reached the rooms of the Lutetia forty kilometres away in Paris.