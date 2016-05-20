NicolettaFrench pop singer. Born 11 April 1944
Nicoletta Grisoni, longer name Nicole Fernande Grisoni-Chappuis, better known by her mononym Nicoletta (born 11 April 1944 in Vongy, now known as Thonon-les-Bains, Haute-Savoie, France) is a French pop singer. Becoming very popular on French radio and television, where she had a number of hits in the 1960s and the 1970s, she was considered as part of what is known as the French yé-yé generation heavily influenced by American music, particularly Rhythm and blues, Rock and roll and Beat music. She is mostly known for her version of "Mamy Blue".
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Nicoletta
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Il Est Mort Le Soleil
Mamy Blue
Nicoletta
Mamy Blue
Mamy Blue
Ca Devait Arriver
Nicoletta
Ca Devait Arriver
Ca Devait Arriver
Ca Devait Arriver (I put a spell on you)
Nicoletta
Ca Devait Arriver (I put a spell on you)
Ca Devait Arriver (I put a spell on you)
