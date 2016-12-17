Romina ArenaBorn 12 May 1980
Romina Arena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9acf1046-b051-4f96-ace2-659aa9732d61
Romina Arena Biography (Wikipedia)
Romina Arena (born May 12, 1980) is an Italian-American popera, operatic pop, pop classical crossover, rock opera and new-age singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Romina Arena Tracks
Sort by
Il Tempo Sa
Romina Arena
Il Tempo Sa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il Tempo Sa
Last played on
Romina Arena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist